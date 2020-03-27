D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stake Boosted by Axa

Axa grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 530.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,141 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.11% of D. R. Horton worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $459,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 in the last ninety days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.07. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

