D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Lowered by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 173,457 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.09% of D. R. Horton worth $17,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $459,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

