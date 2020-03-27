DA Davidson Reaffirms Buy Rating for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $85.00. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.44% from the company’s previous close.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

ITT stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. 18,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,820. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,517,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $953,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,562,000 after acquiring an additional 51,379 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

