Dai (DAI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, AirSwap, Bancor Network and HitBTC. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.02527621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, Bibox, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, DDEX, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

