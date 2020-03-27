Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 490 ($6.45) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 132.50% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON DAL traded down GBX 43.25 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 210.75 ($2.77). 19,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,711. The company has a market cap of $470.34 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 414.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.54, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. Dalata Hotel Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 533 ($7.01).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

