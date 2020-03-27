Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.86% of Dana worth $127,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dana by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 521,039 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Dana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,512,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dana by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after purchasing an additional 365,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dana by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,768,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,177,000 after purchasing an additional 609,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $8.32 on Friday. Dana Inc has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

