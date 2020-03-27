Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Up 57.8% in March

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,954,300 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 27th total of 3,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAN shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of DAN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.12. 2,112,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 24.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,532 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 365,154 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dana by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

