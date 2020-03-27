DATA Market Cap Achieves $2.28 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, DATA has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $118,881.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, DDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.02559421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00194716 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041461 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Huobi, UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

