Datacoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $26,357.26 and approximately $40.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Datacoin has traded up 99.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003686 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.