Datum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Datum has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a market cap of $575,580.43 and approximately $9,914.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.02581877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00193678 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00041228 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datum is datum.org.

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.