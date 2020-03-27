Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Davita worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,195,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,730,000 after acquiring an additional 544,411 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Davita by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 863,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,813,000 after buying an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Davita by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 676,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,726,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Davita by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 419,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Davita stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. 921,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

