Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the February 27th total of 43,300 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of DXR stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. Daxor has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

