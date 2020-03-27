DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBSDY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

DBSDY opened at $53.79 on Friday. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.13.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

