DeepOnion Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, SouthXchange, BiteBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003733 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000473 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034277 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, RightBTC, Coindeal, Kucoin, Crex24, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.