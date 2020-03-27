Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 131.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $139.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

