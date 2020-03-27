Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.03.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.11. 2,302,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.