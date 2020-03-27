Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.11. 2,302,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after buying an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.