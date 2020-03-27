Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Raised to $10.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target increased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Delek US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of Delek US stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $13.79. 119,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,479,994. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $963.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. purchased 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the period.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

