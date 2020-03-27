Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $78,868,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.03. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

