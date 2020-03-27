Denny’s (DENN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ: DENN) recently:

3/26/2020 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

3/24/2020 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/18/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – Denny’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Denny’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/3/2020 – Denny’s was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/11/2020 – Denny’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Denny’s was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $529.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.24.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

