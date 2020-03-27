Dero One Day Trading Volume Tops $419,904.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00004487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Dero has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $419,904.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,582,159 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

