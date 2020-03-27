Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) Insider Acquires A$24,000.00 in Stock

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) insider John Sheehan acquired 20,000 shares of Desane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.00 ($17,021.28).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. Desane Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of A$1.05 ($0.74) and a 12 month high of A$1.56 ($1.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Desane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Desane Group Company Profile

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the acquisition, investment, management, development, sale, resale, and leasing of industrial, commercial, and residential properties; and provision of property and related services.

