Dether (DTH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Dether token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a total market capitalization of $80,750.00 and $21.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.12 or 0.04710094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036988 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About Dether

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.