Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €35.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

DLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €40.66 ($47.28).

ETR DLG traded down €0.15 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €24.15 ($28.08). 747,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of €24.37 ($28.34) and a 52 week high of €48.38 ($56.26). The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

