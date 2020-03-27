Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Evotec stock traded down €1.09 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €19.54 ($22.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.06. Evotec has a 12-month low of €18.14 ($21.09) and a 12-month high of €27.29 ($31.73). The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.37.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

