Deutsche Bank Cuts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $35.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIVI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of IIVI stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.95. 773,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,462,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 1.24.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 125.0% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

