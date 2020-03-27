Deutsche Bank Increases Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Price Target to GBX 200

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Talktalk Telecom Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 107 ($1.41) to GBX 101 ($1.33) in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Talktalk Telecom Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.57 ($1.57).

Shares of TALK traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 84.50 ($1.11). 847,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,000. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.50 ($1.69). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.38. The company has a market cap of $968.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26.

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 455,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £455,149 ($598,722.70). Also, insider Tristia Harrison acquired 171,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £199,485.20 ($262,411.47).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

