Deutsche Bank Lowers Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $10.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 272,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the period. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,544,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 127,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

