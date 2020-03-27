Deutsche Bank Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $50.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on STX. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock worth $1,280,166 over the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,412,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,294,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,505,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,191,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,477 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,554,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,486,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,122,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,473,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,656,503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $912,904,000 after purchasing an additional 600,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

