Deutsche Bank Reiterates €20.00 Price Target for Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €20.00 ($23.26) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOEJ. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.69 ($40.34).

Norma Group stock traded up €0.87 ($1.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €16.13 ($18.76). 264,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.94 million and a PE ratio of 6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norma Group has a 12-month low of €17.98 ($20.91) and a 12-month high of €47.36 ($55.07). The business’s 50-day moving average is €27.94 and its 200-day moving average is €33.33.

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

