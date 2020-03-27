Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €23.00 ($26.74) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFXA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.80 ($24.19) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.18 ($23.47).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

