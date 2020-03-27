Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€3.50” Price Target for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €3.50 ($4.07) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.00 ($3.49) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.20 ($3.72) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €4.38 ($5.10).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

Shares of ElringKlinger stock traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €4.13 ($4.80). 106,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,628. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €3.42 ($3.97) and a 1 year high of €9.58 ($11.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.70 and its 200 day moving average is €6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $261.68 million and a PE ratio of -57.36.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.