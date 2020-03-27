Deutsche Bank Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $160.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.21. 100,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

