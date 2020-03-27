Deutsche Bank Trims MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Target Price to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.59% from the company’s current price.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.89.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.34. 192,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,006. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

