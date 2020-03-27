Deutsche Bank Trims Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Target Price to $180.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.45.

OLED stock traded down $5.17 on Friday, reaching $134.64. 197,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Universal Display by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Display by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $118,425,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $4,946,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

