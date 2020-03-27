Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR: DEQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/26/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €12.00 ($13.95) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €14.50 ($16.86) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/20/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Deutsche EuroShop was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DEQ opened at €12.18 ($14.16) on Friday. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 12 month low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a 12 month high of €27.76 ($32.28). The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.61. The firm has a market cap of $752.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

