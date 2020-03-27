Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.81) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.10 ($10.58) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.31 ($15.48).

LHA traded down €0.66 ($0.77) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €9.05 ($10.52). 7,970,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €8.02 ($9.33) and a one year high of €22.70 ($26.40).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

