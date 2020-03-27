DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPSGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.49. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

