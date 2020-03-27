Deutz (DEZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutz (ETR: DEZ) in the last few weeks:

3/26/2020 – Deutz was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Deutz was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Deutz was given a new €3.40 ($3.95) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Deutz was given a new €6.60 ($7.67) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Deutz was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Deutz was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Deutz was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Deutz was given a new €5.80 ($6.74) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Deutz was given a new €8.00 ($9.30) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Deutz was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Deutz had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Deutz stock opened at €3.50 ($4.07) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. Deutz Ag has a 52-week low of €2.62 ($3.05) and a 52-week high of €9.05 ($10.52). The firm has a market capitalization of $422.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

