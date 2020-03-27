DeVault Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. During the last week, DeVault has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market cap of $59,502.50 and approximately $123.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005130 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 233,398,592 coins and its circulating supply is 193,712,624 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

