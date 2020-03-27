Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

Developed International Equity Select ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 87.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDM traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $39.34. 10,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,320. Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.93.

