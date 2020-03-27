DeviantCoin Trading 10.3% Higher This Week (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $161,950.67 and approximately $2,785.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,046,809 coins and its circulating supply is 26,046,709 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeviantCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

