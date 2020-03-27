DEX (DEX) Market Cap Reaches $996,536.74

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $996,536.74 and approximately $1.32 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.02527621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00195195 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00041600 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00033796 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

