DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $7.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.68. The stock had a trading volume of 331,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.59, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.83, for a total transaction of $162,340.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 6,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,893,319.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,757 shares of company stock worth $25,612,863 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $0. Assetmark purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $0. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.