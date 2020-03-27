Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Diageo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $4.36 on Friday, reaching $126.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.51. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

