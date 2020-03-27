Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $110.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.68% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from to in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.87. 3,531,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

