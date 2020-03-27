Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $114.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 180.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.