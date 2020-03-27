DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,149,300 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the February 27th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,141,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after acquiring an additional 937,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 688,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,824,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 415,207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,251,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,282. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

