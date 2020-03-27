Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 27th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 253,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.00. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.15.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $47.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 22.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Diana Shipping by 178.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,484,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 487,758 shares during the period. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

