Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. 2,916,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,436. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66. The company has a market capitalization of $309.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.98.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,527,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,157,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,608.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 880,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 847,830 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

